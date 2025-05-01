Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is specific to a particular reaction at a certain temperature. Understanding K helps predict the direction of the reaction and the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for predicting how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the concentrations of reactants and products in a chemical reaction.