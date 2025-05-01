Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sublimation Sublimation is the process in which a solid transitions directly into a gas without passing through the liquid state. This occurs when the molecules in the solid gain enough energy to overcome intermolecular forces, allowing them to escape into the air as gas. A common example is dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), which sublimates at room temperature, creating a fog-like effect. Recommended video: Guided course 01:23 01:23 Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions Example 2

Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Each phase change involves energy transfer, which can be in the form of heat. Understanding these changes is crucial for identifying processes like melting (solid to liquid), freezing (liquid to solid), sublimation (solid to gas), and deposition (gas to solid). Recommended video: Guided course 03:40 03:40 Physical & Chemical Changes