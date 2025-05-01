Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Problem 44
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial state of the substance: Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide (CO2).
Determine the final state of the substance: The dry ice disappears, indicating it transitions directly to a gas.
Recognize the process: When a solid changes directly to a gas without passing through the liquid state, it is called sublimation.
Relate the process to the given scenario: The disappearance of dry ice in the ice-cream cart is due to sublimation.
Conclude the change of state: The change of state for dry ice disappearing is sublimation.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sublimation
Sublimation is the process in which a solid transitions directly into a gas without passing through the liquid state. This occurs when the molecules in the solid gain enough energy to overcome intermolecular forces, allowing them to escape into the air as gas. A common example is dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), which sublimates at room temperature, creating a fog-like effect.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:23
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions Example 2
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Each phase change involves energy transfer, which can be in the form of heat. Understanding these changes is crucial for identifying processes like melting (solid to liquid), freezing (liquid to solid), sublimation (solid to gas), and deposition (gas to solid).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence their physical properties and phase changes. In solids, these forces are strong, keeping molecules closely packed, while in gases, they are weak, allowing molecules to move freely. The strength of these forces determines the energy required for a substance to change states, such as during sublimation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master States of Matter Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning