Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to variations in temperature and pressure, leading to processes like melting, freezing, sublimation, and deposition. Understanding these transitions is crucial for identifying the specific change occurring in a given scenario.

Sublimation Sublimation is the process where a solid transitions directly into a gas without passing through the liquid phase. This occurs under specific conditions of temperature and pressure, often seen in substances like dry ice. Recognizing sublimation is essential for understanding how frost can form from water vapor in the air.