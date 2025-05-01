Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Problem 44
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial state of the substance: The problem states that we have liquid water at 0 °C.
Determine the process involved when heat is removed from a liquid: Removing heat from a liquid typically results in the liquid changing to a solid state.
Recall the term for the change of state from liquid to solid: This process is known as 'freezing'.
Consider the temperature given: Since the temperature is at 0 °C, which is the freezing point of water, removing heat will cause the water to freeze.
Conclude the change of state: Therefore, the change of state when heat is removed from liquid water at 0 °C is 'freezing'.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to the addition or removal of heat, which affects the energy and arrangement of particles. Understanding these transitions is crucial for identifying processes like melting, freezing, sublimation, and deposition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
Melting and Freezing
Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid as heat is added, while freezing is the reverse process where a liquid becomes a solid as heat is removed. Both processes occur at specific temperatures known as melting and freezing points, which for water is 0 °C. Recognizing these processes helps in determining the state change when heat is either added or removed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Sublimation and Deposition
Sublimation is the transition of a substance from a solid directly to a gas without passing through the liquid state, while deposition is the reverse process where a gas turns directly into a solid. These processes also involve heat transfer, with sublimation requiring heat input and deposition releasing heat. Understanding these concepts is essential for identifying the nature of state changes in various substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:23
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions Example 2
Watch next
Master States of Matter Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning