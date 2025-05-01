Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to the addition or removal of heat, which affects the energy and arrangement of particles. Understanding these transitions is crucial for identifying processes like melting, freezing, sublimation, and deposition.

Melting and Freezing Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid as heat is added, while freezing is the reverse process where a liquid becomes a solid as heat is removed. Both processes occur at specific temperatures known as melting and freezing points, which for water is 0 °C. Recognizing these processes helps in determining the state change when heat is either added or removed.