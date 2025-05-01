Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pressure Pressure is defined as the force exerted per unit area on a surface. It is a fundamental concept in physics and chemistry, influencing various phenomena such as gas behavior and fluid dynamics. Understanding pressure is essential for interpreting how gases expand, contract, and interact with their surroundings.

Units of Measurement Units of measurement provide a standard way to quantify physical quantities. In the context of pressure, different units can be used depending on the application, such as atmospheres (atm), pascals (Pa), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and pounds per square inch (psi). Familiarity with these units is crucial for accurate communication and calculations in scientific contexts.