11 Gases
Pressure Units
Problem 52
Textbook Question
Use the molar volume to calculate each of the following at STP:a. the number of moles of CO₂ in 4.00 L of CO₂ gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of molar volume at STP, which is 22.4 L/mol for any ideal gas.
Use the formula: \( \text{Number of moles} = \frac{\text{Volume of gas}}{\text{Molar volume}} \).
Substitute the given volume of CO₂ gas (4.00 L) into the formula.
Substitute the molar volume at STP (22.4 L/mol) into the formula.
Calculate the number of moles of CO₂ by dividing the volume of CO₂ gas by the molar volume.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Volume
Molar Volume

Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of a substance at standard temperature and pressure (STP), which is defined as 0 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere of pressure. For gases, this value is approximately 22.4 liters. Understanding molar volume is essential for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in chemistry to provide a standard set of conditions for measuring gas properties. At STP, gases behave ideally, allowing for predictable calculations. Knowing the conditions of STP is crucial for accurately applying the molar volume in calculations involving gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Mole Concept
Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³ particles (atoms, molecules, etc.). Understanding the mole concept is vital for converting between mass, volume, and the number of particles in chemical calculations, particularly when dealing with gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept