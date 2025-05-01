Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atmospheric Pressure Atmospheric pressure is the force exerted by the weight of air above a given point, typically measured in units such as mmHg, torr, or atmospheres. At sea level, standard atmospheric pressure is approximately 760 mmHg. As altitude increases, such as on a mountain, atmospheric pressure decreases due to the reduced weight of the air above.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In this case, converting mmHg to torr is straightforward since 1 mmHg is equivalent to 1 torr. Understanding how to perform these conversions is essential for accurately interpreting and comparing pressure measurements.