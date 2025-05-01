Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pressure Units Pressure is a measure of force applied per unit area. Common units for pressure include atmospheres (atm), pascals (Pa), and pounds per square inch (lb/in²). Understanding how to convert between these units is essential for solving problems involving pressure in different contexts.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. For pressure, converting from atmospheres to pounds per square inch requires knowing the conversion factor, which is 1 atm = 14.696 lb/in². Mastery of unit conversion is crucial for accurately interpreting and solving scientific problems.