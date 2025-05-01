Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase Diagram A phase diagram is a graphical representation that shows the states of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) at various temperatures and pressures. It illustrates the conditions under which distinct phases occur and coexist, including critical points and phase transitions. Understanding phase diagrams is essential for predicting how a substance behaves under different environmental conditions.

Triple Point The triple point of a substance is the specific temperature and pressure at which all three phases (solid, liquid, and gas) coexist in equilibrium. For water, this occurs at 0.01°C and 0.006 atm. This concept is crucial for understanding the unique properties of water, including its ability to skate on ice, as it highlights the delicate balance between solid and liquid states.