Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Pressure Units
Problem 114
Textbook Question
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.Based on the phase diagram for water, explain how it is possible to skate on ice, that is, solid water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the phase diagram of water, which shows the states of water (solid, liquid, gas) at different temperatures and pressures.
Notice that the line separating the solid and liquid phases has a negative slope, indicating that increasing pressure can cause ice to melt at temperatures below the normal freezing point.
When skating on ice, the pressure exerted by the skate blade on the ice surface increases the pressure locally, which can cause the ice to melt and form a thin layer of water.
This thin layer of water reduces friction, allowing the skate to glide smoothly over the ice surface.
Once the pressure is removed, the water refreezes, maintaining the solid state of the ice.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Diagram
A phase diagram is a graphical representation that shows the states of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) at various temperatures and pressures. It illustrates the conditions under which distinct phases occur and coexist, including critical points and phase transitions. Understanding phase diagrams is essential for predicting how a substance behaves under different environmental conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Triple Point
The triple point of a substance is the specific temperature and pressure at which all three phases (solid, liquid, and gas) coexist in equilibrium. For water, this occurs at 0.01°C and 0.006 atm. This concept is crucial for understanding the unique properties of water, including its ability to skate on ice, as it highlights the delicate balance between solid and liquid states.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1
Pressure and Ice Skating
When skating on ice, the pressure exerted by the skate blade can lower the melting point of ice, causing a thin layer of liquid water to form. This phenomenon occurs because the phase diagram indicates that at higher pressures, ice can transition to liquid at temperatures below 0°C. This liquid layer reduces friction, allowing skaters to glide smoothly over the ice.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units