Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Pressure Units
Problem 7
Textbook Question
A local weather station reports the barometric pressure as 29.5 inHg (inches of Hg). Convert this pressure to torr and to atm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the units involved: 1 inHg (inch of mercury) is a unit of pressure, and we need to convert it to torr and atm (atmospheres).
Recall the conversion factors: 1 inHg is equivalent to 25.4 torr, and 1 atm is equivalent to 760 torr.
Convert the given pressure from inHg to torr: Multiply the pressure in inHg by the conversion factor (25.4 torr/inHg).
Convert the pressure from torr to atm: Divide the pressure in torr by the conversion factor (760 torr/atm).
Ensure the units are consistent and check the calculations to verify the conversions are correct.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Barometric Pressure
Barometric pressure is the pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere at a given point. It is commonly measured in units such as inches of mercury (inHg), torr, and atmospheres (atm). Understanding barometric pressure is essential for weather forecasting and various scientific applications, as it influences weather patterns and altitude measurements.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this context, converting barometric pressure from inches of mercury to torr and atmospheres requires knowledge of the relationships between these units. For example, 1 inHg is equivalent to 25.4 torr and approximately 0.968 atm, which are crucial for accurate pressure measurements.
Torr and Atmosphere
Torr and atmosphere (atm) are both units of pressure. The torr is defined as 1/760 of an atmosphere, which is based on the standard atmospheric pressure at sea level. Understanding these units is important for interpreting pressure readings in various scientific fields, including meteorology and chemistry, as they provide a standardized way to express and compare pressure values.
