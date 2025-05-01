Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase Diagrams Phase diagrams are graphical representations that show the states of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) at various temperatures and pressures. They illustrate the conditions under which different phases coexist, such as the triple point where all three phases exist simultaneously. Understanding phase diagrams is crucial for predicting the behavior of substances under varying environmental conditions.

Critical Point The critical point on a phase diagram marks the end of the liquid-gas phase boundary, beyond which the distinction between liquid and gas phases disappears. At this point, the substance enters a supercritical state, exhibiting properties of both phases. Recognizing the critical point is essential for understanding the behavior of substances like carbon dioxide under high pressure and temperature.