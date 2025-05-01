Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Pressure Units
Problem 114
Textbook Question
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.Would it be possible to skate on 'dry ice,' that is, solid CO₂?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the phase diagram for carbon dioxide. Note the regions for solid, liquid, and gas, as well as the critical and triple points.
Identify the conditions under which CO₂ is solid. This occurs at low temperatures and high pressures.
Consider the conditions required for skating, which involves a thin layer of liquid forming under the skate due to pressure.
Note that for CO₂, the solid-to-liquid transition requires high pressure, which is not achievable under normal atmospheric conditions.
Conclude that skating on dry ice is not possible because the necessary conditions for a liquid layer to form under the skate cannot be met.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Diagrams
Phase diagrams are graphical representations that show the states of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) at various temperatures and pressures. They illustrate the conditions under which different phases coexist, such as the triple point where all three phases exist simultaneously. Understanding phase diagrams is crucial for predicting the behavior of substances under varying environmental conditions.
Critical Point
The critical point on a phase diagram marks the end of the liquid-gas phase boundary, beyond which the distinction between liquid and gas phases disappears. At this point, the substance enters a supercritical state, exhibiting properties of both phases. Recognizing the critical point is essential for understanding the behavior of substances like carbon dioxide under high pressure and temperature.
Dry Ice and Its Properties
Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and sublimates directly into gas at atmospheric pressure without becoming liquid. Its low temperature (-78.5 °C) allows it to be used for refrigeration and special effects. Understanding the properties of dry ice, including its phase transitions and behavior under different pressures, is important for evaluating its practical applications, such as skating on its surface.
