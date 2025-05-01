Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). It is a physical property that helps identify substances and can indicate whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. The formula for calculating density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass and Volume Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, usually measured in grams (g), while volume is the amount of space that an object occupies, measured in cubic centimeters (cm³) or milliliters (mL). Understanding the relationship between mass and volume is crucial for calculating density. In this context, the mass of the ebony carving is given as 275 g, and its volume is 207 cm³. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept