Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of substances. It is usually expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per liter (kg/L). To find the volume of a substance when its mass and density are known, the formula Volume = Mass/Density is used. Understanding density allows us to convert between mass and volume, which is essential for solving the given question. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Units of Measurement In chemistry, it is important to be familiar with various units of measurement, particularly when dealing with mass and volume. Mass is often measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg), while volume can be measured in liters (L) or milliliters (mL). Converting between these units is crucial for accurate calculations, especially when using density to find the volume of a substance from its mass. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1