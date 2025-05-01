Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density
Problem 107
Textbook Question
How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg(see TABLE2.8)? (2.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the density of gasoline from TABLE 2.8. Density is typically given in units of kg/L or g/mL.
Convert the mass of gasoline from kilograms to grams if necessary, since density might be given in g/mL.
Use the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). Rearrange this formula to solve for volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \).
Substitute the mass of gasoline and the density value into the rearranged formula to calculate the volume in liters or milliliters.
If the volume is calculated in liters, convert it to milliliters by multiplying by 1000, since 1 L = 1000 mL.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of substances. It is usually expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per liter (kg/L). To find the volume of a substance when its mass and density are known, the formula Volume = Mass/Density is used. Understanding density allows us to convert between mass and volume, which is essential for solving the given question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Units of Measurement
In chemistry, it is important to be familiar with various units of measurement, particularly when dealing with mass and volume. Mass is often measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg), while volume can be measured in liters (L) or milliliters (mL). Converting between these units is crucial for accurate calculations, especially when using density to find the volume of a substance from its mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Gasoline Composition
Gasoline is a complex mixture of hydrocarbons and other compounds, and its density can vary based on its composition and temperature. Typically, the density of gasoline ranges from about 0.71 to 0.77 g/mL. Knowing the specific density of gasoline is necessary to accurately calculate the volume corresponding to a given mass, as indicated in the question. This variability highlights the importance of consulting reliable data sources, such as tables, for precise values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:02
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 3
Related Videos
Related Practice