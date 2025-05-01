Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the case of methanol (CH3OH), its combustion yields carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), releasing energy. Understanding this reaction is crucial for calculating the energy released during the burning of methanol. Recommended video: Guided course 04:07 04:07 Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For methanol, the molar mass is approximately 32.04 g/mol. This concept is essential for converting the mass of methanol (50.0 g) into moles, which is necessary for determining the energy released during its combustion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass