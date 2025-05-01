Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 72
Textbook Question
For the evaporation of water, H2O(l) → H2O(g), AT 100°C, ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol (+40.7 kJ/mol).How many kilojoules are released when 10.0 g of H2O(g) is condensed?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of water from grams to moles using the molar mass of water (H2O), which is approximately 18.02 g/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of water by dividing the given mass (10.0 g) by the molar mass of water (18.02 g/mol).
Use the enthalpy change (\( \Delta H = +40.7 \text{ kJ/mol} \)) for the condensation process. Note that condensation is the reverse of evaporation, so the sign of \( \Delta H \) will change to negative.
Multiply the number of moles of water by the enthalpy change per mole to find the total energy change in kilojoules.
The result will be the amount of energy released when 10.0 g of water vapor condenses.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Change
Phase change refers to the transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas (evaporation) or gas to liquid (condensation). In this context, the condensation of water vapor (H2O(g)) back to liquid water (H2O(l)) involves the release of energy, specifically the enthalpy change associated with the process.
Enthalpy (∆H)
Enthalpy is a thermodynamic quantity that represents the total heat content of a system. The change in enthalpy (∆H) during a phase change indicates the amount of energy absorbed or released. For the condensation of water vapor, the enthalpy change is negative, reflecting the energy released as the gas transitions to a liquid state.
Molar Mass and Conversion
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole. To calculate the energy released during the condensation of a specific mass of water vapor, it is essential to convert grams to moles using the molar mass of water (approximately 18.02 g/mol). This conversion allows for the application of the enthalpy change per mole to determine the total energy released.
