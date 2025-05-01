Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase Change Phase change refers to the transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from liquid to gas (evaporation) or gas to liquid (condensation). In this context, the condensation of water vapor (H2O(g)) back to liquid water (H2O(l)) involves the release of energy, specifically the enthalpy change associated with the process.

Enthalpy (∆H) Enthalpy is a thermodynamic quantity that represents the total heat content of a system. The change in enthalpy (∆H) during a phase change indicates the amount of energy absorbed or released. For the condensation of water vapor, the enthalpy change is negative, reflecting the energy released as the gas transitions to a liquid state.