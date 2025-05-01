Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate how much of a substance is needed or produced based on the balanced chemical equation. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric coefficients in the equation for aluminum oxide conversion is essential to determine the amount of aluminum produced from a given mass. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. For aluminum, the molar mass is approximately 26.98 g/mol, and knowing this value allows us to convert the mass of aluminum produced into moles for further calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass