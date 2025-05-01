Table of contents
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 68
Textbook Question
For the production of ammonia from its elements, ∆H = -22 kcal/mol(-19 kJ/mol).How much energy (in kilocalories and kilojoules) is involved in the production of 0.700 mol of NH3?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given reaction: N_2 + 3H_2 \rightarrow 2NH_3.
Note the enthalpy change (\(\Delta H\)) for the reaction: -22 kcal/mol or -19 kJ/mol, which is for the production of 2 moles of NH_3.
Determine the energy change for 1 mole of NH_3 by dividing the given \(\Delta H\) by 2, since the reaction produces 2 moles of NH_3.
Calculate the energy change for 0.700 mol of NH_3 by multiplying the energy change per mole by 0.700.
Express the final energy change in both kilocalories and kilojoules.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Enthalpy Change (∆H)
Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the heat energy absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A negative ∆H indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases energy. In this case, the production of ammonia from its elements has a ∆H of -22 kcal/mol, signifying that for every mole of ammonia produced, 22 kilocalories of energy are released.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amount of energy involved when a specific quantity of a substance is produced or consumed. For the production of ammonia, knowing the stoichiometric coefficients helps in calculating the total energy change for 0.700 mol of NH3.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this context, it is essential to convert energy values between kilocalories and kilojoules, as well as to calculate the total energy for a specific amount of substance. Understanding the conversion factors (1 kcal = 4.184 kJ) is crucial for accurately reporting energy changes in different units.
