Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Change (∆H) Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the heat energy absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A negative ∆H indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases energy. In this case, the production of ammonia from its elements has a ∆H of -22 kcal/mol, signifying that for every mole of ammonia produced, 22 kilocalories of energy are released. Recommended video: Guided course 01:17 01:17 Physical & Chemical Changes

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amount of energy involved when a specific quantity of a substance is produced or consumed. For the production of ammonia, knowing the stoichiometric coefficients helps in calculating the total energy change for 0.700 mol of NH3. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry