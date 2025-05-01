Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 26
Textbook Question
Converting liquid water to solid ice releases 1.44 kcal/mol (6.02 kJ/mol).How many kilocalories are released by freezing 32 g of H2O?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of water (H2O) by adding the atomic masses of hydrogen and oxygen: 2(1.01 g/mol) + 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of water in 32 g by dividing the mass of water by its molar mass.
Use the given energy release per mole (1.44 kcal/mol) to find the total energy released by multiplying the number of moles by the energy per mole.
Ensure the units are consistent and convert if necessary, but since the problem asks for kilocalories, no conversion is needed.
Summarize the calculation to find the total kilocalories released when 32 g of water freezes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass of Water
The molar mass of water (H2O) is approximately 18 g/mol. This value is essential for converting grams of water to moles, which is necessary for calculating energy changes in chemical reactions, such as phase changes. In this case, knowing the molar mass allows us to determine how many moles of water are present in 32 g.
Calculating Molar Mass
Phase Change and Latent Heat
Phase changes, such as freezing, involve the absorption or release of energy without a change in temperature. The latent heat of fusion for water is the amount of energy released when water freezes, quantified here as 1.44 kcal/mol. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the total energy released when a specific mass of water freezes.
The Heating Curve
Energy Calculation in Chemistry
In chemistry, energy calculations often involve converting between moles and grams, as well as applying specific energy values associated with phase changes. To find the total energy released when freezing 32 g of water, one must first convert grams to moles and then multiply by the energy released per mole, ensuring accurate results in thermodynamic calculations.
Nature of Energy
