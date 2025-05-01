Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass of Water The molar mass of water (H2O) is approximately 18 g/mol. This value is essential for converting grams of water to moles, which is necessary for calculating energy changes in chemical reactions, such as phase changes. In this case, knowing the molar mass allows us to determine how many moles of water are present in 32 g. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Phase Change and Latent Heat Phase changes, such as freezing, involve the absorption or release of energy without a change in temperature. The latent heat of fusion for water is the amount of energy released when water freezes, quantified here as 1.44 kcal/mol. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the total energy released when a specific mass of water freezes. Recommended video: Guided course 09:03 09:03 The Heating Curve