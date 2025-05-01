Table of contents
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 29
Textbook Question
Glucose, also known as 'blood sugar' when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical reaction for photosynthesis: \(6\text{CO}_2 + 6\text{H}_2\text{O} + ext{light energy} \rightarrow \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 + 6\text{O}_2\).
Determine the molar mass of glucose (\(\text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6\)) by adding the atomic masses of its constituent elements: Carbon (C), Hydrogen (H), and Oxygen (O).
Calculate the number of moles of glucose in 15.0 g using the formula: \(\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass (g)}}{\text{molar mass (g/mol)}}\).
Use the standard enthalpy change of photosynthesis, which is approximately \(2803 \text{ kJ/mol}\) for glucose, to find the energy required for the calculated moles of glucose.
Multiply the number of moles of glucose by the enthalpy change per mole to find the total energy absorbed in kJ.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Photosynthesis
Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. This process primarily occurs in the chloroplasts of plant cells, using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen. Understanding this process is essential for calculating the energy requirements for glucose production.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For glucose (C6H12O6), the molar mass is approximately 180.18 g/mol. This concept is crucial for converting between grams of glucose and moles, which is necessary for determining the energy involved in its production.
Calculating Molar Mass
Energy Conversion in Photosynthesis
During photosynthesis, plants convert light energy into chemical energy, with a specific amount of energy required to synthesize glucose. The standard energy requirement for producing one mole of glucose is about 2800 kJ. This energy conversion is vital for understanding how much energy a plant must absorb to produce a given mass of glucose.
Nature of Energy
