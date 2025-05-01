Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. This process primarily occurs in the chloroplasts of plant cells, using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen. Understanding this process is essential for calculating the energy requirements for glucose production.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For glucose (C6H12O6), the molar mass is approximately 180.18 g/mol. This concept is crucial for converting between grams of glucose and moles, which is necessary for determining the energy involved in its production. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass