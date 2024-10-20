Multiple Choice

Consider the following reaction:

2 C 6 H 6 (l) + 15 O 2 (g) → 12 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 ­O (g) ∆Hº = – 6278 kJ

What volume of benzene (C 6 H 6 , d = 0.880 g/mL, molar mass = 78.11 g/mol) is necessary to evolve 5.19 x 109 kJ of heat?