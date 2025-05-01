Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calorie and Kilocalorie A calorie (cal) is a unit of energy defined as the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. A kilocalorie (kcal), often referred to as a 'Calorie' in dietary contexts, is equal to 1,000 calories. Understanding this distinction is crucial for converting between these units when discussing food energy. Recommended video: Guided course 01:14 01:14 Nature of Energy

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, converting kilocalories to calories involves multiplying by 1,000. Additionally, converting calories to joules requires using the conversion factor where 1 calorie is approximately equal to 4.184 joules, which is essential for expressing energy in different scientific contexts. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1