Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
Problem 96
Textbook Question
The relationship between the nutritional unit for energy and the metric unit is 1 calorie = 1 kcal.a. One donut contains 350 Calories. Convert this to calories and joules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between Calories and calories. Note that 1 Calorie (with an uppercase 'C') is equivalent to 1 kilocalorie (kcal), which is 1000 calories (with a lowercase 'c').
Step 2: Convert the energy content of the donut from Calories to calories. Since 1 Calorie = 1000 calories, multiply the number of Calories by 1000.
Step 3: Use the conversion factor between calories and joules. Recall that 1 calorie is approximately 4.184 joules.
Step 4: Convert the energy content from calories to joules by multiplying the number of calories by 4.184.
Step 5: Review the steps to ensure the conversions are correct and consistent with the units.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Calorie and Kilocalorie
A calorie (cal) is a unit of energy defined as the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. A kilocalorie (kcal), often referred to as a 'Calorie' in dietary contexts, is equal to 1,000 calories. Understanding this distinction is crucial for converting between these units when discussing food energy.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, converting kilocalories to calories involves multiplying by 1,000. Additionally, converting calories to joules requires using the conversion factor where 1 calorie is approximately equal to 4.184 joules, which is essential for expressing energy in different scientific contexts.
Energy Measurement in Nutrition
In nutrition, energy is measured in calories or kilocalories, which indicate the amount of energy provided by food. This measurement is important for understanding dietary intake and energy expenditure. Knowing how to convert these units allows individuals to better manage their energy consumption and understand the nutritional value of foods.
