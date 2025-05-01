Table of contents
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 25
Textbook Question
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).How many kilojoules are needed to evaporate 82 g of Br2?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of Br2 by adding the atomic masses of two bromine atoms. The atomic mass of bromine (Br) is approximately 79.9 g/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of Br2 in 82 g by dividing the mass of Br2 by its molar mass.
Use the given energy requirement for vaporization, which is 31.0 kJ/mol, to find the total energy needed. Multiply the number of moles of Br2 by the energy required per mole.
Ensure the units are consistent, and the final answer is in kilojoules.
Review the calculation steps to ensure accuracy and understanding of the process.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For bromine (Br2), the molar mass is approximately 159.8 g/mol, which is essential for converting between grams of a substance and moles, allowing us to calculate the amount of energy required for phase changes.
Energy of Vaporization
The energy of vaporization is the amount of energy required to convert a unit amount of a substance from liquid to gas at a given temperature and pressure. For bromine, this value is 31.0 kJ/mol, indicating how much energy is needed to vaporize one mole of liquid bromine, which is crucial for determining the total energy needed for a specific mass.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In this context, it involves using the molar mass of Br2 to convert the mass of bromine (82 g) into moles, and then applying the energy of vaporization to find the total energy required for the evaporation process, ensuring accurate energy calculations.
