Solubility of Carbonates The solubility of carbonate minerals in water is influenced by temperature and pressure. Generally, as temperature increases, the solubility of gases decreases, while the solubility of some solids, like carbonates, can also decrease. This means that in hot water, carbonate minerals are less likely to remain dissolved, leading to precipitation and scale formation. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Solubility Rules

Temperature Effects on Water Chemistry Temperature plays a crucial role in the chemical behavior of water. In hot water pipes, elevated temperatures can increase the rate of evaporation and alter the equilibrium of dissolved minerals. This shift can lead to a higher concentration of dissolved carbonates, which, when cooled or when water evaporates, can precipitate out as scale. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Solubility: Temperature Effect Example 1