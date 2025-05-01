Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calcium's Role in the Body Calcium is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in various bodily functions, including the formation and maintenance of bones and teeth, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission. It is vital for maintaining bone density and preventing osteoporosis, especially in populations at risk, such as older adults and postmenopausal women.

Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is a guideline that indicates the daily intake level of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the requirements of most healthy individuals. For calcium, the RDA varies by age and gender, with adult men typically requiring about 1,000 mg per day, while premenopausal women also need around 1,000 mg to support bone health.