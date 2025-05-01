Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 70
Textbook Question
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women. This information can typically be found in dietary guidelines or nutritional resources.
Step 2: Once you have the recommended daily intake values, note them down for reference. For example, the recommended daily intake for adult men and premenopausal women is often around 1000 mg of calcium per day.
Step 3: Understand that calcium citrate is a compound that provides calcium. The molecular weight (MW) of calcium citrate is given as 498.5 amu.
Step 4: Calculate the amount of calcium in calcium citrate. To do this, determine the proportion of calcium in the compound by using the atomic weight of calcium and the molecular formula of calcium citrate.
Step 5: Use the proportion of calcium in calcium citrate to calculate how much of the compound is needed to meet the recommended daily intake of calcium.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Calcium's Role in the Body
Calcium is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in various bodily functions, including the formation and maintenance of bones and teeth, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission. It is vital for maintaining bone density and preventing osteoporosis, especially in populations at risk, such as older adults and postmenopausal women.
Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is a guideline that indicates the daily intake level of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the requirements of most healthy individuals. For calcium, the RDA varies by age and gender, with adult men typically requiring about 1,000 mg per day, while premenopausal women also need around 1,000 mg to support bone health.
Calcium Citrate as a Supplement
Calcium citrate is a form of calcium supplement that is often recommended due to its high bioavailability and ease of absorption, especially in individuals with lower stomach acid. It can be taken with or without food, making it a convenient option for those looking to increase their calcium intake to meet dietary recommendations.
