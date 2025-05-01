Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in chemistry and other sciences to ensure that measurements are consistent and comparable. It often involves the use of conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another unit.

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are numerical ratios used to convert one unit of measurement to another. For example, to convert liters to gallons, one would use the conversion factor that 1 gallon is approximately 3.785 liters. Understanding how to apply these factors correctly is crucial for accurate calculations in clinical and scientific contexts.