2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 63
Textbook Question
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conversion factor between liters and gallons. The conversion factor is 1 gallon = 3.78541 liters.
Set up the conversion equation using the conversion factor. You want to convert 250 liters to gallons.
Write the equation as: \( \text{gallons} = \frac{250 \text{ L}}{3.78541 \text{ L/gallon}} \).
Perform the division to convert liters to gallons.
The result will give you the number of gallons equivalent to 250 liters.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is essential in chemistry and other sciences to ensure that measurements are consistent and comparable. It often involves the use of conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another unit.
Conversion Factors
Conversion factors are numerical ratios used to convert one unit of measurement to another. For example, to convert liters to gallons, one would use the conversion factor that 1 gallon is approximately 3.785 liters. Understanding how to apply these factors correctly is crucial for accurate calculations in clinical and scientific contexts.
Volume Measurement
Volume measurement refers to the quantification of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance, typically expressed in liters, milliliters, gallons, etc. In the context of the question, knowing how to measure and convert volumes is vital for ensuring that the correct amount of distilled water is used for medical purposes, such as dialysis.
