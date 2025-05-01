Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 64
Textbook Question
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total amount of tetracycline needed for one day. Since the physician ordered 1.0 g every six hours, calculate how many doses are needed in 24 hours.
Convert the total daily dose from grams to milligrams. Remember that 1 g = 1000 mg.
Determine how many 500-mg tablets are needed to meet the total daily dose in milligrams.
Divide the total daily dose in milligrams by the amount of tetracycline in each tablet (500 mg) to find the number of tablets needed.
Ensure that the number of tablets calculated matches the number of doses required in a day.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this context, it involves converting grams to milligrams to determine how many tablets are needed. Understanding how to use conversion factors, such as knowing that 1 gram equals 1000 milligrams, is essential for accurate calculations in clinical settings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
Dosage Calculation
Dosage calculation is critical in healthcare to ensure patients receive the correct amount of medication. This involves determining the total daily dosage based on the prescribed frequency and amount. In this case, calculating the total amount of tetracycline required over 24 hours helps in determining how many tablets are necessary for treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Pharmaceutical Formulations
Pharmaceutical formulations refer to the specific forms in which medications are available, such as tablets, capsules, or liquids. Understanding the concentration of the medication, such as the 500-mg tablets in this scenario, is vital for calculating the correct number of doses needed. This knowledge ensures that healthcare providers can administer the right amount of medication safely and effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:38
The Scientific Method Concept 2
Related Videos
Related Practice