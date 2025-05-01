Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area Calculation Area is calculated by multiplying the length and width of a two-dimensional shape. In this case, the area of the rug is found using the formula Area = Length x Width. It is essential to ensure that both dimensions are in the same unit before performing the calculation.

Unit Conversion To express the area in square centimeters, it is necessary to convert the dimensions from inches to centimeters. The conversion factor is 1 inch = 2.54 centimeters. Therefore, both the length and width must be multiplied by this factor before calculating the area.