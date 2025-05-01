Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, converting inches to centimeters is necessary, as the question asks for the width of the box in centimeters. The conversion factor is that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters, which allows for accurate measurement across different unit systems.

Volume and Dimensions of a Box Understanding the dimensions of a box is crucial for calculating its volume or surface area. The dimensions given (length, width, height) define the shape and size of the box. In this question, the width is one of the dimensions provided in inches, which is essential for determining the box's overall size and for any further calculations related to its volume or capacity.