Melting Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid as it absorbs heat. This occurs when the temperature of the solid reaches its melting point, allowing the particles to gain enough energy to overcome the forces holding them in a fixed position. In the context of the question, melting is relevant as it describes the transition of snow (solid) to water (liquid).

Freezing Freezing is the reverse process of melting, where a liquid turns into a solid as it loses heat. This occurs when the temperature of the liquid drops to its freezing point, causing the particles to lose energy and arrange themselves into a fixed structure. While freezing is not the process described in the question, understanding it helps clarify the relationship between solid and liquid states.