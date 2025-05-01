Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Problem 44
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:b. Snow on the ground turns to liquid water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial state of the substance: Snow is in the solid state.
Determine the final state of the substance: Liquid water is in the liquid state.
Recall the process that describes the change from solid to liquid: This process is called melting.
Understand that melting occurs when a solid absorbs heat and changes into a liquid.
Conclude that the change of state from snow to liquid water is an example of melting.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Melting
Melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid as it absorbs heat. This occurs when the temperature of the solid reaches its melting point, allowing the particles to gain enough energy to overcome the forces holding them in a fixed position. In the context of the question, melting is relevant as it describes the transition of snow (solid) to water (liquid).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Temperature (Simplified) Example 2
Freezing
Freezing is the reverse process of melting, where a liquid turns into a solid as it loses heat. This occurs when the temperature of the liquid drops to its freezing point, causing the particles to lose energy and arrange themselves into a fixed structure. While freezing is not the process described in the question, understanding it helps clarify the relationship between solid and liquid states.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between different states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. These changes occur due to variations in temperature and pressure, affecting the energy and arrangement of particles. In the question, the change from snow to liquid water exemplifies a phase change, specifically melting, highlighting the dynamic nature of matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
