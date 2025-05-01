Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Physical Properties
Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical property: (3.2)c. Gold is a good conductor of electricity.
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. A physical property can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while a chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change.
Consider the property in question: 'Gold is a good conductor of electricity.'
Determine if this property involves a change in the substance's identity. Conductivity involves the movement of electrons through a material, but it does not change the material itself.
Recognize that since the identity of gold does not change when it conducts electricity, this property is a physical property.
Conclude that 'Gold is a good conductor of electricity' is a physical property because it describes a characteristic that can be observed without altering the substance's chemical identity.
Physical Properties
Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, melting point, boiling point, and conductivity. These properties help in identifying and describing substances based on their physical state and behavior.
Physical Properties
Chemical Properties
Chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes or reactions, resulting in the formation of new substances. These properties include reactivity with acids, flammability, and oxidation states. Understanding chemical properties is essential for predicting how substances will interact in chemical reactions.
Chemical Properties
Conductivity
Conductivity refers to a material's ability to conduct electricity or heat. In the context of metals like gold, high conductivity indicates that electrons can move freely, allowing for efficient energy transfer. This property is crucial in applications such as electronics and electrical wiring, where efficient conduction is necessary.
Conductivity
