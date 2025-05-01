Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, melting point, boiling point, and conductivity. These properties help in identifying and describing substances based on their physical state and behavior.

Chemical Properties Chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes or reactions, resulting in the formation of new substances. These properties include reactivity with acids, flammability, and oxidation states. Understanding chemical properties is essential for predicting how substances will interact in chemical reactions.