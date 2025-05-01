Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Physical Properties
Problem 40
Textbook Question
Butane (C₄H₈) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of - 138.4 degree Celsius and a boiling point of 0.5 degree Celsius. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 degree F? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the outdoor temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius using the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(F - 32) \).
Calculate the Celsius equivalent of 25°F.
Compare the converted temperature to the boiling point of butane, which is 0.5°C.
Determine if the outdoor temperature is above or below the boiling point of butane.
Conclude whether butane will be in a gaseous state and if the lighter will work based on the temperature comparison.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states of matter, which are influenced by temperature and pressure. For butane, its melting point (-138.4 °C) indicates that it is a gas at typical outdoor temperatures, while its boiling point (0.5 °C) shows that it can exist as a liquid under pressure in a lighter. Understanding these phase changes is crucial to predicting the behavior of butane in varying temperatures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
Temperature Conversion
Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature from one scale to another, such as Celsius to Fahrenheit. In this case, 25 °F converts to approximately -3.9 °C, which is below butane's boiling point. This conversion is essential to determine whether butane will remain in a gaseous state or condense into a liquid at the given outdoor temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
Gas Behavior Under Pressure
Gas behavior under pressure describes how gases can be compressed and how their state can change based on external conditions. In a butane lighter, the gas is stored under pressure, allowing it to remain in liquid form. When the lighter is used, the pressure is released, and the butane vaporizes. Understanding this concept helps explain why a butane lighter may struggle to function in cold temperatures, as the gas may not vaporize effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law
Watch next
Master Physical Properties Concept with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice