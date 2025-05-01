Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase Changes Phase changes refer to the transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states of matter, which are influenced by temperature and pressure. For butane, its melting point (-138.4 °C) indicates that it is a gas at typical outdoor temperatures, while its boiling point (0.5 °C) shows that it can exist as a liquid under pressure in a lighter. Understanding these phase changes is crucial to predicting the behavior of butane in varying temperatures. Recommended video: Guided course 03:40 03:40 Physical & Chemical Changes

Temperature Conversion Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature from one scale to another, such as Celsius to Fahrenheit. In this case, 25 °F converts to approximately -3.9 °C, which is below butane's boiling point. This conversion is essential to determine whether butane will remain in a gaseous state or condense into a liquid at the given outdoor temperature. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2