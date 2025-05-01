Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. These include attributes such as color, odor, boiling point, melting point, and state of matter. For example, the fact that neon is a colorless gas at room temperature is a physical property, as it describes the state and appearance of the substance without altering its chemical structure.

Chemical Properties Chemical properties refer to the behavior of a substance when it undergoes a chemical change or reaction. These properties can only be observed during a chemical transformation and include reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. Unlike physical properties, chemical properties provide insight into how a substance interacts with other materials and what new substances may form as a result.