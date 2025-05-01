Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, boiling point, melting point, and density. In the context of propane gas being compressed, its ability to change from a gas to a liquid under pressure is a physical property, as it does not alter the chemical structure of propane. Recommended video: Guided course 02:54 02:54 Physical Properties Concept

Chemical Property A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. While compressing propane does not change its chemical identity, understanding its chemical properties is essential for recognizing how it behaves in different conditions, such as combustion. Recommended video: Guided course 02:17 02:17 Chemical Properties Example 1