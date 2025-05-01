Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Physical Properties
Problem 10
Textbook Question
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:e. Propane gas is compressed to a liquid for placement in a small cylinder.
1
Identify the nature of the change: Determine if the process involves a change in the chemical identity of the substance or just a change in its state or form.
Understand the process: Propane gas being compressed into a liquid involves changing its state from gas to liquid.
Consider the definition of physical properties: Physical properties are characteristics that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Consider the definition of chemical properties: Chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change.
Conclude based on definitions: Since compressing propane gas into a liquid does not change its chemical identity, it is a physical property.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Physical Property
A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, boiling point, melting point, and density. In the context of propane gas being compressed, its ability to change from a gas to a liquid under pressure is a physical property, as it does not alter the chemical structure of propane.
Chemical Property
A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. While compressing propane does not change its chemical identity, understanding its chemical properties is essential for recognizing how it behaves in different conditions, such as combustion.
Phase Change
A phase change refers to the transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from gas to liquid or liquid to solid. In the case of propane, when it is compressed, it undergoes a phase change from gas to liquid, which is a physical process. This concept is crucial for understanding how gases can be stored and transported in a more compact form.
