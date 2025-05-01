Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical composition. Examples include color, odor, melting point, and density. Physical properties are often used to identify substances and can be observed through physical changes, such as phase transitions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:54 02:54 Physical Properties Concept

Chemical Property A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes properties such as reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. When a chemical property is observed, the substance's chemical structure is altered, resulting in the formation of new substances. Recommended video: Guided course 02:17 02:17 Chemical Properties Example 1