Melting and Boiling Points The melting point is the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, while the boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas. For acetic acid, the melting point is 16.7 °C and the boiling point is 118 °C. These points are critical for determining the physical state of a substance at a given temperature.

Physical States of Matter Matter exists in different physical states: solid, liquid, and gas. The state of a substance depends on temperature and pressure. At temperatures below the melting point, a substance is solid; between the melting and boiling points, it is liquid; and above the boiling point, it is gas. Understanding these states helps predict the behavior of substances under varying conditions.