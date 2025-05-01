Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Concentration Cell concentration refers to the number of cells present in a specific volume of fluid, often expressed in units like cells/mm² or cells/L. In this context, the concentration of white blood cells is given as 12,000 cells/mm², which indicates how many white blood cells are found in a cubic millimeter of blood.

Volume Conversion Understanding volume conversion is essential for solving the problem, as the total blood volume of an adult is given in liters (5 L). To calculate the total number of white blood cells, one must convert liters to cubic millimeters, knowing that 1 L equals 1,000,000 mm³. This conversion allows for accurate calculations based on the provided concentration.