Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 78
Textbook Question
The white blood cell concentration in normal blood is approximately 12,000 cells/mm^2 of blood. How many white blood cells does a normal adult with 5 L of blood have? Express the answer in scientific notation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the volume of blood from liters to cubic millimeters. Since 1 liter is equal to 1,000,000 cubic millimeters, multiply 5 liters by 1,000,000 to get the volume in cubic millimeters.
Use the given concentration of white blood cells, which is 12,000 cells/mm^2, to find the total number of white blood cells. Multiply the concentration by the total volume of blood in cubic millimeters.
Express the result from the multiplication in scientific notation. This involves writing the number as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10.
Check the units to ensure they are consistent and correct throughout the calculation.
Review the steps to ensure that the conversion and multiplication were done correctly, and that the final answer is properly expressed in scientific notation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cell Concentration
Cell concentration refers to the number of cells present in a specific volume of fluid, often expressed in units like cells/mm² or cells/L. In this context, the concentration of white blood cells is given as 12,000 cells/mm², which indicates how many white blood cells are found in a cubic millimeter of blood.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 2
Volume Conversion
Understanding volume conversion is essential for solving the problem, as the total blood volume of an adult is given in liters (5 L). To calculate the total number of white blood cells, one must convert liters to cubic millimeters, knowing that 1 L equals 1,000,000 mm³. This conversion allows for accurate calculations based on the provided concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing large numbers in a compact form, typically as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. This format is particularly useful in scientific contexts to simplify calculations and clearly present results, especially when dealing with large quantities like the total number of white blood cells in the bloodstream.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation
