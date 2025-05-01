Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom bonds with others. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's reactivity and the types of bonds it can form. For example, nitrogen has five valence electrons, which allows it to form three bonds in a molecule like H₂NOH.