Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how atoms bond with each other. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's reactivity and the types of bonds it can form. For example, carbon has four valence electrons, allowing it to form four covalent bonds, while oxygen has six, typically forming two bonds. Recommended video: Guided course 01:55 01:55 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1