Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phosphonium Ion Formation The phosphonium ion (PH₄⁺) is formed when phosphine (PH₃), a neutral molecule, reacts with a proton (H⁺) from an acid. This reaction involves the addition of a proton to the lone pair of electrons on the phosphorus atom in phosphine, resulting in a positively charged ion. Understanding this process is crucial for grasping how the charge of the ion is established.

Charge of Ions Ions are charged species that result from the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of the phosphonium ion, the addition of a proton (which has a positive charge) to the neutral phosphine molecule leads to an overall positive charge. The charge of an ion reflects the balance between the number of protons and electrons, and in PH₄⁺, there are more protons than electrons, resulting in a +1 charge.