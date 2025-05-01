Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an atom can bond with others. In the case of phosphine (PH3), phosphorus has five valence electrons, while each hydrogen atom has one, leading to a total of eight valence electrons in the molecule. Understanding valence electrons helps predict the bonding behavior and molecular structure.

Bonding Pairs Bonding pairs refer to pairs of electrons that are shared between atoms to form covalent bonds. In phosphine, there are three bonding pairs formed between the phosphorus atom and the three hydrogen atoms. Recognizing bonding pairs is essential for drawing Lewis structures and understanding molecular geometry.