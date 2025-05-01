Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 102
Textbook Question
State the number of valence electrons, bonding pairs, and lone pairs in each of the following Lewis structures: (6.6)c.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the Lewis structure, which is phosphorus (P) in this case.
Count the total number of valence electrons for the molecule. Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons, and each hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron. Since there are three hydrogens, the total is 5 + 3 = 8 valence electrons.
Determine the number of bonding pairs. Each P-H bond represents a bonding pair. There are three P-H bonds, so there are 3 bonding pairs.
Calculate the number of lone pairs on the central atom. After forming 3 bonds, phosphorus will have used 3 of its 5 valence electrons, leaving 2 electrons as a lone pair.
Summarize: The molecule has 8 valence electrons, 3 bonding pairs, and 1 lone pair on the phosphorus atom.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an atom can bond with others. In the case of phosphine (PH3), phosphorus has five valence electrons, while each hydrogen atom has one, leading to a total of eight valence electrons in the molecule. Understanding valence electrons helps predict the bonding behavior and molecular structure.
Bonding Pairs
Bonding pairs refer to pairs of electrons that are shared between atoms to form covalent bonds. In phosphine, there are three bonding pairs formed between the phosphorus atom and the three hydrogen atoms. Recognizing bonding pairs is essential for drawing Lewis structures and understanding molecular geometry.
Lone Pairs
Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and are localized on a single atom. In the case of phosphine, phosphorus has one lone pair of electrons. Identifying lone pairs is important for predicting the shape of the molecule and its reactivity, as they can influence the overall electron distribution.
