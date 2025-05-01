Table of contents
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 88
Textbook Question
The following formulas are unlikely to be correct. What is wrong with each? d. C₂OS
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the formula: C, O, and S.
Determine the typical valency or oxidation states for each element: Carbon (C) typically has a valency of 4, Oxygen (O) typically has a valency of 2, and Sulfur (S) can have multiple valencies, but commonly 2 or 6.
Check if the combination of these elements in the given formula respects the common valency rules. In C₂OS, the total valency from carbon is 8 (2 carbons each with a valency of 4), oxygen contributes 2, and sulfur can contribute 2 or 6.
Evaluate if the valencies balance out to form a stable compound. In this case, the total valency from carbon and oxygen is 10, which does not match the possible valency contributions from sulfur (2 or 6).
Conclude that the formula C₂OS is unlikely to be correct because the valency requirements for a stable compound are not satisfied.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formula Validity
A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule. For a formula to be valid, it must adhere to the rules of chemical bonding and the known valencies of the elements involved. In the case of C₂OS, the combination of carbon, oxygen, and sulfur must be examined for possible bonding configurations and stability.
Valency and Bonding
Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Carbon typically forms four bonds, oxygen forms two, and sulfur can form two or six. The proposed formula C₂OS suggests an unusual bonding scenario that may not satisfy the valency requirements of these elements, leading to instability.
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Molecular Stability
Molecular stability is influenced by the arrangement of atoms and the types of bonds formed. A stable molecule must have a favorable energy state, which is often achieved through proper bonding and electron sharing. The formula C₂OS raises concerns about the stability of the resulting compound, as it may not form a stable structure due to the mismatch in bonding capacities.
