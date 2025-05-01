Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula Validity A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule. For a formula to be valid, it must adhere to the rules of chemical bonding and the known valencies of the elements involved. In the case of C₂OS, the combination of carbon, oxygen, and sulfur must be examined for possible bonding configurations and stability. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Valency and Bonding Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Carbon typically forms four bonds, oxygen forms two, and sulfur can form two or six. The proposed formula C₂OS suggests an unusual bonding scenario that may not satisfy the valency requirements of these elements, leading to instability. Recommended video: Guided course 01:55 01:55 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1