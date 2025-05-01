Table of contents
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Expand the following condensed structures into the correct structural formulas. c. CH₃CH₂OCH₂Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the condensed structure: CH₃CH₂OCH₂Cl.
Recognize that CH₃CH₂ represents an ethyl group, which is a two-carbon chain with hydrogens: CH₃-CH₂.
Identify the oxygen (O) as part of an ether linkage, connecting the ethyl group to another carbon chain.
Recognize CH₂Cl as a chloromethyl group, which is a carbon bonded to two hydrogens and one chlorine: CH₂-Cl.
Combine these parts to form the complete structural formula: CH₃CH₂-O-CH₂Cl, showing all bonds between atoms.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Condensed Structural Formulas
Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In these formulas, groups of atoms are often grouped together, which can obscure the actual connectivity. Understanding how to interpret these formulas is essential for expanding them into full structural representations.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given structure, the presence of the ether group (–O–) and the alkyl groups (–CH₃ and –CH₂Cl) indicates how the molecule will behave chemically. Recognizing these groups is crucial for accurately expanding the condensed structure.
Structural Formula Representation
A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms in a molecule, including the bonds between them. It provides a clear visual depiction of how atoms are connected, which is vital for understanding the molecule's properties and reactivity. Expanding a condensed structure into a full structural formula involves illustrating all atoms and their connections, ensuring clarity in the molecular structure.
