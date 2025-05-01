Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to predict the behavior of gases under different conditions.

Charles's Law Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. Mathematically, it can be expressed as V1/T1 = V2/T2. This concept is crucial for understanding how changes in temperature affect the volume of a gas, which is essential for solving the given problem.