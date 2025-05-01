Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Volume at STP At Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP), one mole of any ideal gas occupies a volume of 22.4 liters. This concept is crucial for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, allowing us to determine how many molecules are present in a given volume. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, represents the number of molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant is essential for converting moles of a gas into the actual number of molecules, which is necessary for answering the first part of the question regarding the number of molecules in 1.0 L of O₂. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers