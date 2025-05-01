Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 70
Textbook Question
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O₂ at STP? How may grams of O₂?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the problem involves calculating the number of molecules and grams of O₂ at Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP).
Recall that at STP, 1 mole of any gas occupies 22.4 L. Therefore, determine the number of moles of O₂ in 1.0 L by using the formula: \( \text{moles of O}_2 = \frac{1.0 \text{ L}}{22.4 \text{ L/mol}} \).
Use Avogadro's number, \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) molecules/mol, to calculate the number of molecules in the moles of O₂ obtained from the previous step.
To find the mass of O₂, use the molar mass of O₂, which is approximately 32.00 g/mol. Multiply the number of moles of O₂ by the molar mass to find the mass in grams.
Summarize the steps: Calculate moles from volume using STP conditions, convert moles to molecules using Avogadro's number, and convert moles to grams using the molar mass of O₂.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Volume at STP
At Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP), one mole of any ideal gas occupies a volume of 22.4 liters. This concept is crucial for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, allowing us to determine how many molecules are present in a given volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity
Avogadro's Number
Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, represents the number of molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant is essential for converting moles of a gas into the actual number of molecules, which is necessary for answering the first part of the question regarding the number of molecules in 1.0 L of O₂.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Molar Mass of O₂
The molar mass of O₂ (oxygen gas) is approximately 32 grams per mole, calculated from the atomic mass of oxygen. This concept is important for converting moles of O₂ into grams, which is needed to answer the second part of the question about how many grams of O₂ are present in 1.0 L at STP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
