Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 72
Textbook Question
What is the mass of CH₄ in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conditions of STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure), which are 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm pressure.
Recall that at STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas occupies 22.4 L.
Use the volume of the CH₄ sample (16.5 L) to determine the number of moles of CH₄ using the formula: \( \text{moles of CH}_4 = \frac{\text{volume of CH}_4}{22.4 \text{ L/mol}} \).
Calculate the molar mass of CH₄. The molar mass of CH₄ is the sum of the atomic masses of one carbon atom (12.01 g/mol) and four hydrogen atoms (1.01 g/mol each).
Multiply the number of moles of CH₄ by the molar mass of CH₄ to find the mass of the sample: \( \text{mass of CH}_4 = \text{moles of CH}_4 \times \text{molar mass of CH}_4 \).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Volume at STP
At standard temperature and pressure (STP), one mole of any ideal gas occupies a volume of 22.4 liters. This concept is crucial for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, which is essential for calculating mass from volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity
Molar Mass of CH₄
The molar mass of methane (CH₄) is the sum of the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C) and hydrogen (H). Specifically, the molar mass is approximately 16.04 g/mol, which allows for the conversion of moles of CH₄ into grams when calculating mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Ideal Gas Law
The ideal gas law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T) of a gas. While not directly needed for this specific question, understanding this law provides a foundational framework for gas behavior and calculations involving gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law
Watch next
Master Standard Temperature and Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice