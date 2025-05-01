Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Volume at STP At standard temperature and pressure (STP), one mole of any ideal gas occupies a volume of 22.4 liters. This concept is crucial for converting between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, which is essential for calculating mass from volume. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity

Molar Mass of CH₄ The molar mass of methane (CH₄) is the sum of the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C) and hydrogen (H). Specifically, the molar mass is approximately 16.04 g/mol, which allows for the conversion of moles of CH₄ into grams when calculating mass. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass