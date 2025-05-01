Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 78
Textbook Question
Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl₂ at STP or 3.0 L of CH₄ at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample weighs more?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conditions for each gas sample: Cl₂ is at STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure), which is 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm (760 mmHg), while CH₄ is at 300 K and 1150 mmHg.
Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to calculate the number of moles (n) for each gas. For Cl₂ at STP, use P = 1 atm, V = 2.0 L, R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K, and T = 273.15 K. For CH₄, convert 1150 mmHg to atm and use P = 1150 mmHg / 760 mmHg/atm, V = 3.0 L, R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K, and T = 300 K.
Calculate the number of molecules for each sample using Avogadro's number (6.022 × 10²³ molecules/mol) by multiplying the moles obtained from the ideal gas law by Avogadro's number.
Determine the molar mass of each gas: Cl₂ has a molar mass of approximately 70.9 g/mol (35.45 g/mol per Cl atom), and CH₄ has a molar mass of approximately 16.0 g/mol (12.01 g/mol for C and 1.008 g/mol for each H).
Calculate the mass of each sample by multiplying the number of moles by the molar mass of the respective gas. Compare the masses to determine which sample weighs more.

Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Avogadro's Law
Avogadro's Law states that equal volumes of gases, at the same temperature and pressure, contain an equal number of molecules. This principle allows us to compare the number of molecules in different gas samples by considering their volumes under standard conditions, such as STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure).
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law (PV = nRT) relates the pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and number of moles (n) of a gas, with R being the ideal gas constant. This law is essential for calculating the number of moles of gas in non-standard conditions, such as the 3.0 L of CH₄ at 300 K and 1150 mmHg, allowing for a comparison of the number of molecules in both samples.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To determine which gas sample weighs more, we can calculate the mass of each gas using its molar mass and the number of moles derived from the Ideal Gas Law. This comparison will reveal which sample has a greater mass.
