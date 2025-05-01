Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Avogadro's Law Avogadro's Law states that equal volumes of gases, at the same temperature and pressure, contain an equal number of molecules. This principle allows us to compare the number of molecules in different gas samples by considering their volumes under standard conditions, such as STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure). Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Chemistry Gas Laws

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law (PV = nRT) relates the pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and number of moles (n) of a gas, with R being the ideal gas constant. This law is essential for calculating the number of moles of gas in non-standard conditions, such as the 3.0 L of CH₄ at 300 K and 1150 mmHg, allowing for a comparison of the number of molecules in both samples. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 The Ideal Gas Law