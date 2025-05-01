Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 77
Textbook Question
A weather balloon is partially filled with helium to allow for expansion at high altitudes. At STP, a weather balloon is filled with enough helium to give a volume of 25.0 L. At an altitude of 30.0 km and ―35 ⁰C, it has expanded to 2460 L. The increase in volume causes it to burst and a small parachute returns the instruments to Earth. (8.5, 8.6)b. What is the final pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of the helium inside the balloon when it bursts?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial and final conditions of the gas. Initially, the balloon is at STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure), which means the temperature is 0 °C (273.15 K) and the pressure is 1 atm (760 mmHg). The initial volume is 25.0 L. At the final condition, the volume is 2460 L, and the temperature is -35 °C (238.15 K).
Use the combined gas law to relate the initial and final states of the gas. The combined gas law is given by \( \frac{P_1 V_1}{T_1} = \frac{P_2 V_2}{T_2} \), where \( P \) is pressure, \( V \) is volume, and \( T \) is temperature in Kelvin.
Rearrange the combined gas law to solve for the final pressure \( P_2 \): \( P_2 = \frac{P_1 V_1 T_2}{V_2 T_1} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( P_1 = 760 \text{ mmHg} \), \( V_1 = 25.0 \text{ L} \), \( T_1 = 273.15 \text{ K} \), \( V_2 = 2460 \text{ L} \), and \( T_2 = 238.15 \text{ K} \).
Calculate the final pressure \( P_2 \) using the substituted values to find the pressure in mmHg when the balloon bursts.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is essential for understanding how gases behave under different conditions, such as changes in volume and temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in chemistry to define the conditions under which gas measurements are made. STP is defined as a temperature of 0 °C (273.15 K) and a pressure of 1 atm (760 mmHg). Understanding STP is crucial for comparing gas volumes and behaviors at different altitudes and temperatures, as it provides a baseline for calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Gas Expansion and Pressure Changes
When a gas expands, its volume increases, which can lead to changes in pressure if the temperature remains constant. According to Boyle's Law, for a given amount of gas at constant temperature, the pressure of the gas is inversely proportional to its volume (P1V1 = P2V2). This concept is vital for calculating the final pressure of the helium in the balloon after it has expanded at high altitude, where both volume and temperature have changed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units
