Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 62
Textbook Question
Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Whitney's lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conditions of STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure), which are 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm pressure.
Recall that at STP, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.
Determine the volume of air in Whitney's lungs using the answer from problem 8.61.
Calculate the volume of nitrogen in Whitney's lungs by multiplying the total volume of air by 0.78, since air contains 78% nitrogen.
Convert the volume of nitrogen to moles using the molar volume at STP (22.4 L/mol), and then convert moles to grams using the molar mass of nitrogen (N2, approximately 28.02 g/mol).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
STP refers to a standard set of conditions used in chemistry, defined as a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere (atm). Under these conditions, one mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters. Understanding STP is crucial for calculating gas volumes and conversions in stoichiometric problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Composition of Air
Air is primarily composed of nitrogen (approximately 78%), oxygen (about 21%), and trace amounts of other gases. This composition is essential for calculations involving the amount of nitrogen in a given volume of air. Knowing the percentage of nitrogen allows for the determination of its mass when the total volume of air is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Classification of Matter
Mass Calculation from Molar Volume
To find the mass of a gas, one can use the relationship between moles, molar mass, and volume. At STP, the molar volume of a gas is 22.4 L, and the molar mass of nitrogen (N2) is approximately 28 g/mol. By calculating the number of moles of nitrogen in a given volume of air and multiplying by its molar mass, the total mass of nitrogen can be determined.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
