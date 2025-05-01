Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) STP refers to a standard set of conditions used in chemistry, defined as a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere (atm). Under these conditions, one mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters. Understanding STP is crucial for calculating gas volumes and conversions in stoichiometric problems.

Composition of Air Air is primarily composed of nitrogen (approximately 78%), oxygen (about 21%), and trace amounts of other gases. This composition is essential for calculations involving the amount of nitrogen in a given volume of air. Knowing the percentage of nitrogen allows for the determination of its mass when the total volume of air is known.