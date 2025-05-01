Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moles and Avogadro's Number A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept is fundamental for quantifying substances in chemical reactions and allows chemists to convert between grams and moles, facilitating calculations involving the amount of a substance.

Ionic Compounds and Their Dissociation Ionic compounds, like K2SO4, dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. For K2SO4, it breaks down into 2 potassium ions (K+) and 1 sulfate ion (SO4^2-), which is essential for determining the total number of ions produced from a given amount of the compound.