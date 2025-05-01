Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Composition Molecular composition refers to the types and numbers of atoms that make up a molecule. In this context, the colors represent different elements: black for carbon (C), white for hydrogen (H), yellow for sulfur (S), and red for oxygen (O). Understanding the molecular composition is essential for determining the properties and behavior of the compounds represented in the models.

Moles and Molar Mass A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10²³ particles (atoms, molecules, etc.). Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To find the number of moles in a given mass of a compound, one can use the formula: number of moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This concept is crucial for converting between mass and the amount of substance.